'Gotta Have Hope' garage sale in Leawood helps Uganda students

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 6:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Leawood garage sale is not only helping people in the metro but also helping people in Uganda.

Joice Feder organized the Gotta Give Hope garage sale to help children in the village of Mawuuki, Uganda.

All proceeds from the garage sale goes to the students of St. Joan of Arch School.

For every $100 raised that helps one send one child to elementary school for a year.

Rev. Simon Peter Kyambadde is from Uganda and acts as the liaison for the sale. Over the past ten years, the sale has helped build a school, add electricity, and create a water system in the village.

"It saved us from walking the distances to collect water then we did two, three years ago," Kyambadde said.

The sale sells anything from furniture to clothes.

It will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. Michael the Archangel School located at 14201 Nall Ave. in Leawood.

