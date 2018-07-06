Clear

Former Razorbacks Athletic Director Jeff Long Named AD At Kansas

Former Razorback athletic director Jeff Long has been hired as the new athletic director at the University of Kansas.

Long was fired from the University of Arkansas in Nov. 2017, just weeks before the Razorbacks finished the football season 4-6 under former head coach Bret Bielema. Bielema was fired after the season as well.

Long was hired in 2008 to replace athletic director Frank Broyles.

He will be officially introduced as the new Kansas athletic director at a news conference on Wednesday, July 11.

According to FootballScoop.com, Long will be paid $1.5 million per season which would make him the second highest paid athletic director in the Big XII behind only Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione.

