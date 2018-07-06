Rescuers look for new options as oxygen levels drop

Scroll for more content...

The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave were finally able to send word home to their parents after nearly two weeks.

The Thai Navy SEALs posted images of handwritten notes from the boys -- aged 11 to 16 -- in which they try to comfort their families and share a sense of optimism.

But their words are also a reminder of just how young they are. The boys worry about homework, ask about birthday celebrations and talk about their favorite foods.

Joint letter

The group wrote a joint letter in bullet-point form:

-- Don't worry, everybody is healthy

-- We really want to go out and eat so many types of food

-- When we get out, we want to go home right away

-- Teacher, don't give us a lot of homework

Tum

Mom, Dad,

Don't worry, I'm OK, please tell brother Yod to prepare to take me to eat fried chicken.

Love you

Pong

Love you Mom and Dad, don't worry, I'm safe already. Love to everybody.

Nick

Mom, Dad, Nick loves both of you and younger sibling too. If I can get out, Mom, Dad, take me to eat moo kata. Nick loves Mom, Dad and younger sibling.

Moo kata is a dish of pork on a hot plate.

Mark

Mom, are you OK at home? Stay at home. I'm OK. Please tell my teacher too.

Love Mom. (Numhom)

Numhom means "perfume" in Thai and may be his mother's nickname.

Mick

Don't worry. I miss everybody, Grandfather, Auntie, Mom, Dad and brothers. I love everybody. I'm happy in here. The SEALs take really good care of me. I love everybody.

Dom

I'm fine, but the weather is quite cold. But don't worry. But don't forget my birthday.

His birthday was July 3.

Adul

Now, don't worry about us anymore. I miss everybody. I really need to go back home.

Night

Night loves Dad and Mom. Don't worry about Night. Night loves everybody.

Tle

Tle misses Dad and Mom. Really misses Wubwab too. Love Dad and Mom very much. Don't worry about Tle. I can take care of myself.

Note

I'm OK, don't worry. I love Dad and Mom and everybody.

Bew

Don't worry, Dad, Mom, Bew has just disappeared for only two weeks, I will go back and help Mom to sell every time I have a free day. I will rush to go back.

Tee

Don't worry, I'm happy. I love Dad, Mom, younger sibling and family.

Akkapol Chanthawong, the coach, writing to the boys' parents

Dear all the parents,

All the kids are fine. There are people taking really good care of them. I promise I will take care of the children the best I can. Thank you for your support. I'm really sorry to the parents.

Chanthawong to his family

To my aunt and grandmother,

I'm OK, don't worry about me too much. Take care of your health. Aunt, please tell grandmother to make a vegetable drink and crispy pork when I get out. I will go and eat it. Love to everybody.