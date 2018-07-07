Second case of measles confirmed in the Portland Metro area

A second case of measles has been confirmed in the Portland metro area.

Scroll for more content...

Multnomah County health officials say the person diagnosed Friday had been in close contact with a person diagnosed last week.

The county said the Health Department's Communicable Disease Services has alerted the second person and is making sure the person stays at home and away from other people.

The first case was confirmed on June 27. Officials say it occurred in a person who spent time at a Gresham childcare center.

The person is believed to have been infected with measles while traveling outside the country. Officials say it was the first case reported in the Portland metro area since 2014.

Anyone with questions about measles infections or the measles vaccine should call their primary care provider or their local county health department.

Clackamas County Public Health 503-655-8411

Clark County Public Health 360-397-8182

Multnomah County Public Health 503-988-3406