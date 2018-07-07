Clear

Columbia teen recovering after injury in firework accident

A 14-year-old girl is recovering at a Nashville hospital after a firework accident in Columbia on Wednesday.It...

A 14-year-old girl is recovering at a Nashville hospital after a firework accident in Columbia on Wednesday.

It's not clear what happened, but emergency crews found the teen with significant damage to her right hand.

She was initially treated by a paramedic, but her injuries were so severe she ended up being flown to the Monroe Carrel Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Her parents said she's having surgery on Friday but is expected to be OK.

