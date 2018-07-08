Clear

Catastrophic rainfall kills dozens in Japan

Flooding has killed dozens and forced 2 million others to flee their homes as heavy rain pounded large areas in southwestern Japan.

Flooding has killed at least 55 people and forced 2 million others to flee their homes as heavy rain pounded large areas in southwestern Japan this weekend.

At least 51 people have been injured and another 33 people are missing, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of Japan.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed or damaged. In all, eight prefectures have been affected, including Kyoto and Hiroshima.

The Japan Meteorological Agency upgraded its alert system to the highest level in large areas of western Japan, while lifting the warning in other regions.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported about 364 millimeters (14.3 inches) of rain fell between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the city of Uwajima -- approximately 1.5 times the average monthly rainfall for July.

In Sukumo City in Kochi prefecture, 263 millimeters (10.3 inches) of rain fell in two hours, NHK reported.

Heavy rain was forecast to continue through Sunday in the west and the east, agency official Minako Sakurai told reporters.

At least 4 million people have been advised to evacuate surrounding areas. Government officials are warning people in affected areas they are at risk for landslides, flooding, wind gusts and other extreme weather conditions.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said 54,000 personnel had been mobilized for search-and-rescue efforts, NHK reported.

Saturday was really hard to beat with the amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures but Sunday will try to repeat! As for tonight though, clear skies are expected with low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.
