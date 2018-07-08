Clear

URGENT - 4 members of Thai soccer team are out of cave

(CNN) -- Four members of the Wild Boar soccer team are now out the Thai cave where they had been trapped, the Thai Na...

(CNN) -- Four members of the Wild Boar soccer team are now out the Thai cave where they had been trapped, the Thai Navy SEALs' official Facebook page reported.

Saturday was really hard to beat with the amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures but Sunday will try to repeat! As for tonight though, clear skies are expected with low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.
