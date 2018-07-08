'Survivor guilt': Mother who helped MAX stabbing victim hopes for own son's justice after he was stabbed

The 21-year-old victim of a random stabbing police say happened in downtown Portland Wednesday night told FOX 12 his story from a hospital bed.

The victim says he has no idea what provoked the attack after he was separated from his family on the Fourth of July after a fireworks show.

He asked not to be identified for his own safety.

"That's when I walked past this group of guys," the 21-year-old said. "A couple of them started yelling at me."

Hospital officials tell us he is going to survive, but his injuries are serious.

"It was the most blood I've ever seen myself bleed," the victim said. "My whole shirt was covered in it, like, I was soaked in blood. I got a fractured spine. They tried to stab me in the neck and head, and they stabbed me really deep in the shoulder and back."

His mother, Rachel Macy, tells FOX 12 that finding out her son had been stabbed was a tragic coincidence.

One year ago, she comforted Taliesin Namkai Meche, one of the victims of the MAX stabbings.

"It's really painful," Macy said. "To be so blessed that my son is alive, someone tries to murder him. They wanted to kill him and he's still with us. And it's very painful that my boy is still with me. And I just feel like Taliesin was watching over my son when I couldn't be there."

Macy says learning her own son might suffer the same fate was devastating.

"There's just some great survivor guilt that my boy is still here and hers isn't," said Macy about Namkai Meche's mother. "It's been really hard to face this, to see my son in so much pain and the suffering. He didn't do anything that provoked this. It's really upsetting."

"It's quite the coincidence that her son passed away, pretty much the same thing. I was on the way to the MAX," the 21-year-old victim said.

Namkai Meche's mother, Asha Deliverance, says she and Macy have gotten close over the last year.

"The bond is definitely strong when you go through an experience like that with somebody," Deliverance said. "It's definitely shocking and, of course, it's, you know, alarming that she, who I believe should have the best karma in the world after holding my son."

"The bond that we share, she says, that we're warrior women, we're mothers," said Macy said.

Portland police say the suspect is a man in his 20s, who was with another man in his 20s.

The suspect has not been caught. If you can help, officers want to hear from you.