Demonstrators continue to protest Waffle House

On Saturday protestors met in front of the Waffle House on Northside Drive in West Midtown.

People have been protesting the chain for months, citing racially motivated arrests at its restaurants.

In April, 25-year-old Anthony Wall was arrested at a Waffle House in North Carolina. Video shows a police officer slamming him to the pavement in his prom attire.

Demonstrators have been calling on the restaurant to issue public apologies and reevaluate its policies.

Waffle House has maintained its employees have done nothing wrong.

"Most people need to understand that the push for justice is a long road and we are on this road to justice for Chikesia and others," said Gerald Griggs with Atlanta's NAACP. "We will not stop until there's justice, so we'll continue to hold corporations like Waffle House accountable and we will be out here as long as it takes."