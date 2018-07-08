PD: Man hits, kills woman with tire iron in Phoenix parking lot

Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested after he hit and killed a woman using a tire iron Saturday morning.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a domestic violence call around 8:30 a.m. at a strip mall parking lot near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police said a man beat a 26-year-old woman with a tire iron.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the woman incapacitated from her injuries.

Police said officers and firefighters tried to provide medical aid to the victim but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix police identified the victim as 26-year-old Monique Gemino.

Police said the man stayed at the scene still holding the tire iron when police arrived. Officers gave him commands, but he would not comply with their orders. Officers fired about five bean bags and took him into custody.

Phoenix police said Luis Alberto Madrigal is being booked into Maricopa County Jail and charged with murder.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other but their relationship is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.