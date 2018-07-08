Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested after he hit and killed a woman using a tire iron Saturday morning.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a domestic violence call around 8:30 a.m. at a strip mall parking lot near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police said a man beat a 26-year-old woman with a tire iron.
Police said when officers arrived, they found the woman incapacitated from her injuries.
Police said officers and firefighters tried to provide medical aid to the victim but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phoenix police identified the victim as 26-year-old Monique Gemino.
Police said the man stayed at the scene still holding the tire iron when police arrived. Officers gave him commands, but he would not comply with their orders. Officers fired about five bean bags and took him into custody.
Phoenix police said Luis Alberto Madrigal is being booked into Maricopa County Jail and charged with murder.
Police say the victim and suspect knew each other but their relationship is unknown at this time.
No additional information was immediately available.
Related Content
- PD: Man hits, kills woman with tire iron in Phoenix parking lot
- PD: Phoenix man arrested after running over 21-month-old son
- PD: Phoenix dad watches as kids drink meth-laced coffee
- PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
- PD: Woman 'in crisis' at Phoenix overpass planned murder of boyfriend
- Tempe PD: Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian
- Phoenix police identify woman, 2 children killed on Christmas
- PD: Woman shoots, kills 12-year-old son and herself
- PD: Woman, 92, shot, killed son over assisted living plans
- Man severely beaten for honking horn in parking lot