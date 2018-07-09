Clear

Family chooses unique way to say goodbye to son

Renard Matthews was killed in New Orleans 2 weeks ago. He was a young 18 years old, and while the tragedy of losing h...

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Renard Matthews was killed in New Orleans 2 weeks ago. He was a young 18 years old, and while the tragedy of losing him so young weighs heavy on his family, they chose to have his body prepared for Sunday afternoon's wake in a way that they want to remember him.

Scroll for more content...

At the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in Treme, Matthews was sitting in a chair, video game controller in hand, surrounded by his favorite snacks, and his beloved Boston Celtics on the television screen.

Matthew's mother Temeka says her son was a bit of a homebody, who only recently started to venture out to walk the dog she'd recently gotten him. Temeka Matthews also said that her son was a big fan of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Family and friends gathered for Sunday's wake. Renard Matthews will be buried Tuesday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
To begin the new workweek, the sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. After a pleasant weekend, the summer heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to upper 90s. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events