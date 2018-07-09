73-year-old woman gives out parking tickets on two wheels

She's known in Astoria as the woman who gives parking tickets downtown, all while riding a small non-motorized scooter. That is until a city ordinance put the brakes on her famed ride.

Scroll for more content...

People will often hear her, long before they see her.

"I think it's great," said Tom Brownson.

"She's just a really fun, swell gal," said Cindy Price.

The gal people in Astoria are talking about is Ronni Harris.

"She's known as the COO," said Price. "The Community Outreach Officer."

As the COO, part of her job includes writing parking tickets downtown. As to why she's on two wheels to do it, she added that to the job description herself.

"I mean she rides around on a non-motorized scooter, you know, in a town that's six blocks long," said Price.

"What are you going to do?" said Brownson. "I mean it's got to put a smile on your face, even as she's writing you a ticket."

Harris started writing those tickets in December. But this 73-year-old quickly realized walking all day only slowed her down.

"It was grueling physically and I thought it would be easier just to use a little scooter so I went to Big 5 and tried it out and never been on one before and I rode it around the store and I said yep, this will work." said Harris. "I put my little basket on it and off I went."

Even without a motor, Harris said it more than gets the job done.

"This way I can get around and mark more times on tires," said Harris. "It gives me a longer length of time that I can write tickets."

But there was just one problem. Riding a bike, skateboarding, or even riding a scooter on the sidewalk was illegal, according to city ordinance. That meant while Harris was ticketing people for breaking the law, she was breaking the law too.

"We had heard a complaint, asked if, you know, why she was allowed to ride her scooter in the downtown area on the sidewalk," said Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding. "Well we looked at the ordinance and we realized there wasn't an exception already in place that would allow someone like her to ride her little razor scooter."

"So then they told me, 'sorry Ronni, you can't use your scooter anymore,' and I was very upset," said Harris.

So back on foot she went for almost two months, all while people stepped in to try and help.

"I actually proposed a modified ordinance that would allow her to use her razor scooter in the downtown area," said Spalding.

The next step was approval by City Council, which happened last month.

"She's definitely become a fixture downtown and is definitely known by the merchants, known by the community members, and I think if anything, this just gains her maybe a little bit more notoriety," said City Manager Brett Estes.

"When I was walking I noticed some people wouldn't even make eye contact with me or they saw me as an authority figure," said Harris. "I think with my scooter, they are much more open to talking with me, especially tourists and people who need to find their way around Astoria and also people who live here."

"It's a very positive little vehicle," Harris added.

The city manager told FOX 12 no one opposed the ordinance change at the City Council meeting.