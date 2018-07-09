Local dance team encounters dancing bears at competition

A Mid-Michigan dance team going for the gold in Tennessee found some unlikely competition from the local wildlife.

More than 50 families from Extreme Dance Arts in Saginaw traveled to the state for the Nexstar National Dance Competition earlier this week.

Sonya Campbell said when she and several girls, ages ranging from six to 17, arrived Wednesday at their cabin in the Smoky Mountains of Gatlinburg, they were shocked to find large bears hanging out around the front of their rooms.

"We were loud and the bears didn't care about us, they just were chillin' and putting on a little show," Campbell said.

The bears had a routine of their own.

Campbell posted a video to Facebook showing two bears appearing to "slow dance" in the middle of the road.

Apparently, the bears are frequent visitors of the establishment.

"Our cabin is high up on the mountain and there is a log from previous visitors and all of their experiences in the cabin. The log mentioned locking you car doors because the bears know how to open them," she said.