Clear

Local police officers join 'lip sync challenge'

After being challenged by the Enfield Police Dept., East Windsor police officers took part in the "lip sync challenge...

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 4:00 PM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 4:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After being challenged by the Enfield Police Dept., East Windsor police officers took part in the "lip sync challenge" on Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Officer Tessier, Officer Gonsalves, and Officer Sherman took part in the challenge in their squad car Monday morning, lip-syncing "(You Drive Me) Crazy" by Brittany Spears.

On Friday, the Enfield Police Dept. shared a video of their two officers lip syncing Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?"

East Windsor police now challenge the Windsor Locks Police Department, Windsor Police Department, and South Windsor Police Department.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
The work week started out with plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events