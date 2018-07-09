Local police officers join 'lip sync challenge'

After being challenged by the Enfield Police Dept., East Windsor police officers took part in the "lip sync challenge" on Monday.

Officer Tessier, Officer Gonsalves, and Officer Sherman took part in the challenge in their squad car Monday morning, lip-syncing "(You Drive Me) Crazy" by Brittany Spears.

On Friday, the Enfield Police Dept. shared a video of their two officers lip syncing Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?"

East Windsor police now challenge the Windsor Locks Police Department, Windsor Police Department, and South Windsor Police Department.