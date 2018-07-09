After being challenged by the Enfield Police Dept., East Windsor police officers took part in the "lip sync challenge" on Monday.
Scroll for more content...
Officer Tessier, Officer Gonsalves, and Officer Sherman took part in the challenge in their squad car Monday morning, lip-syncing "(You Drive Me) Crazy" by Brittany Spears.
On Friday, the Enfield Police Dept. shared a video of their two officers lip syncing Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?"
East Windsor police now challenge the Windsor Locks Police Department, Windsor Police Department, and South Windsor Police Department.
Related Content
- Local police officers join 'lip sync challenge'
- Parents, Experts Disturbed By Some Content Found On Popular Lip-Syncing App Musical.ly
- Jane Fonda had cancerous growth removed from her lip
- North and South Korean time zones get in sync
- Police: Accused killer wanted to join ISIS
- Police: Accused killer wanted to join ISIS
- 'Superman' Dean Cain to join Idaho Police Department as reserve officer
- Nampa police officer arrested
- Her police officer father died on 9/11, rescuing people. Now, she's joined the New York City police academy
- Swatting case poses legal challenges for police, prosecutors