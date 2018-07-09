Clear

Man accused of fracturing subway rider's skull with metal object

A man accused of bashing a subway rider's skull with a metal object is in custody, police said Monday.

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 3:59 PM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man accused of bashing a subway rider's skull with a metal object is in custody, police said Monday.

The attack happened Saturday on a southbound 2 train, and left the victim with a fractured skull and broken eye socket, police said.

Investigators said the attacker was asking for money when the pair got into an argument.

Video shows the attacker get up and angrily point at the other man.

When the other man stood up in response, the attacker hit him in the face with a metal object.

Video shows the attacker put the object into a hand truck after the assault.

He fled the subway station on foot at the Chambers Street station, police said. His arrest was announced two days later.

