Clear

Authorities capture 13-foot alligator

A big alligator kept a Florida sheriff's office and wildlife officers busy on Sunday.According to the Sarasota...

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 3:58 PM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 3:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A big alligator kept a Florida sheriff's office and wildlife officers busy on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, a 13-foot gator was spotted at near Venice, Florida.

Law enforcement said the gator was captured as part of an investigation being conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

SCSO said several people used a winch to pull the gator safely from the water before it was taken away by the trapper.

An animal services supervisor, who had been with the sheriff's office 20 years, said this may be the largest gator he had ever been called to remove.

The Facebook post of the alligator, along with the men who helped capture it, has received more than 3,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
The work week started out with plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events