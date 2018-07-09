The car wash for a cause raised more than $1,500 dollars that teenagers earned by washing cars all day long in the hot sun.
This money will go to the International Rescue Committee who will use the funds to help refugees who have been struggling since the tragedy that rocked the Boise community.
Candace Beutler put together this initiative, she knew she had to do something after hearing about such a horrific event.
"My friend told me and I was really upset and I instantly thought how am I going to help because I live in the neighborhood, I live in the community, I need to help.," said Beutler.
Many volunteers showed up to help out and Candace also wanted to thank the Boise Hawks for letting this car wash happen right next to the stadium.
Katie Foster of the IRC said Candace and her friends showcase why Boise is a great place to live.
"I think that from Candace we can all learn not only as individuals but also as parents and seeing that young people really do have the power to make a huge difference in our community," said Foster.
Related Content
- Car wash for a cause raises money for refugee families
- Family foundation raising money for inclusive playground
- For self-driving cars, car washes are a nightmare
- Suspect in quadruple killing at car wash dies
- Elementary school raises money for inclusive playground
- Refugees escaping Libya arrive in France
- Doctor offers aid to refugees overseas
- Local doctor offers aid to refugees overseas
- County libraries help refugees, immigrants get degrees
- Money raised to buy family living in box a new home