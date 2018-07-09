Car wash for a cause raises money for refugee families

The car wash for a cause raised more than $1,500 dollars that teenagers earned by washing cars all day long in the hot sun.

This money will go to the International Rescue Committee who will use the funds to help refugees who have been struggling since the tragedy that rocked the Boise community.

Candace Beutler put together this initiative, she knew she had to do something after hearing about such a horrific event.

"My friend told me and I was really upset and I instantly thought how am I going to help because I live in the neighborhood, I live in the community, I need to help.," said Beutler.

Many volunteers showed up to help out and Candace also wanted to thank the Boise Hawks for letting this car wash happen right next to the stadium.

Katie Foster of the IRC said Candace and her friends showcase why Boise is a great place to live.

"I think that from Candace we can all learn not only as individuals but also as parents and seeing that young people really do have the power to make a huge difference in our community," said Foster.