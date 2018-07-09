Clear

Airport staff helps reunite girl with lost stuffed animal

The staff at Norfolk International Airport played hero to one little girl on recently who had lost her stuffed animal...

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 3:58 PM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 3:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The staff at Norfolk International Airport played hero to one little girl on recently who had lost her stuffed animal at the airport.

Scroll for more content...

Cookie Dough is the name of the little girls stuffed animal, and airport staff adorably returned it with a booklet of Cookie Dough's adventures at Norfolk International.

Apparently, the staff took Cookie Dough on a tour and showed him the ropes on how to perform a few jobs at the airport.

The mother of the little girl posted the pictures of the staff's gesture on Facebook saying, "Guys…Gussie lost her "cookie dough" favorite stuffed animal at the airport last week. I called the airport to let them know, and they called us later to say they found it! She went to pick it up today and they gave her this book and I about cried. Norfolk International Airport you all are awesome."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
The work week started out with plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events