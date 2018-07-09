Clear

Police: 5-year-old critical, Dad facing DUI charges after crash

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a wreck in which deputies say his father had been drinking and drivin...

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 3:57 PM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a wreck in which deputies say his father had been drinking and driving.

Scroll for more content...

Jerry Sublasky, 30, is facing charges of aggravated DUI, extreme DUI, aggravated and drug possession in connection with the Sunday morning single-vehicle crash near the area of Signal Butte and Brown roads in Mesa.

His 5-year-old and 11-year old sons were with him. Detectives believe nobody in the car was wearing seat belts.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Sublasky veered off the road, overcorrected an then ran into an iron gate.

The 5-year-old boy was transported with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

The 11-year-old suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

MCSO said Sublasky, who also sustained minor injuries, was released from the Fourth Avenue Jail Monday morning.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
The work week started out with plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events