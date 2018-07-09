'It's A Miracle': Girlfriend Saves Man's Life Following Lightning Strike

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by lightning Saturday at a Boulder County campground.

Authorities said the teen's girlfriend may have a saved his life.

The lightning struck just before 2:30 p.m. in the Ruby Gulch area near Forest Service Road 328E and the Peak-to-Peak Highway, south of Nederland.

Deputies said the teen and his girlfriend were camping out at the popular campsite.

The victim, a 18-year-old man, was standing next to his tent when he was struck in the neck by lightning, a witness told CBS4's Melissa Garcia.

"Luckily, his girlfriend was right there, moved into swift action, started resuscitation efforts and began CPR," said Sgt. David Salaman, of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. "It's very important that resuscitation efforts were started right away."

The victim's mother spoke with CBS4 Sunday morning saying, "It's a miracle. It's a miracle." She went on to praise her son's girlfriend, "She's strong, brave, smart."

The mother added the young woman is going to college in the fall to study nursing.

"She's already saved her first life," the mother said.

Another camper helped load the injured teen into his vehicle and drove him up the road to the nearest highway for emergency medical assistance.

An ambulance met the couple a short distance away and took them to a Boulder hospital. When paramedics took over, the teen was conscious and breathing.

As of Saturday night, the victim's condition was unknown, however his mother says doctors are amazed at how well he is doing, and there are no internal injuries.