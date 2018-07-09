Amazon delivery driver caught stealing package

It all started Saturday afternoon. Longtime Tremont resident John Tran told News 5 he got a notice from Amazon confirming his package was delivered, complete with a picture of it on his doorstep, so when he got home, he was surprised when it was nowhere to be found.

But when he checked his security camera, connected through his phone, surprise turned to shock.

"I checked my camera, I have a doorbell camera, and I saw the guy deliver the package, then came back around and grabbed my package," John Tran told News 5.

Tran quickly realized the person who dropped his Amazon package off, took a photo of it and confirmed delivery, also picked it up and walked off.

"At first I thought something was wrong with my package, but it didn't make any sense to me," he said.

Tran reported the incident to Amazon customer service, who also showed the package should have and was delivered. He sent them the surveillance video, showing exactly what went down.

Tran told News 5 Amazon took care of it and refunded him immediately, but he's looking for a couple answers too.

"I hope they scrutinize their delivery drivers a little more, as far as background checks. I'm worried about some random person coming down the street and grabbing my package. Not the guy delivering it," he explained.

And just because we know you're curious, about what this was all about?

"It might have been a little heavy, but all it was was a kitchen timer. A $10 kitchen timer," Tran said, "If it ends up that he did steal it, hopefully it was worth his job."

Amazon provided News 5 with this statement:

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery providers. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages, and we have made things right with the customer."

An Amazon spokesperson also told News 5 they do require background checks from their delivery service partners.