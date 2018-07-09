Clear
More than a dozen guns stolen in smash-and-grab

At least 15 guns were stolen from a pawn shop in Jackson, Alabama after thieves crashed a car into the store.

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 5:47 PM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 15 guns were stolen from a pawn shop in Jackson, Alabama after thieves crashed a car into the store.

According to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, the crooks first stole a car from a home on Tara Lane in George County on the night of July 4 or early July 5.

A few hours later, that car was used in an attempted burglary at The Junction convenience store in Leakesville. When that crime was unsuccessful, the suspects drove to Jackson, Alabama where they backed the stolen Infiniti sedan into the doors of Pine City Gun and Pawn.

Investigators believe the bandits stole 8 sporting rifles and 7 or 8 pistols from the pawn shop.


