Anti-police graffiti spotted across city

Imlay City Police reports that profane graffiti, with an anti-police message, has been found around the Lapeer County city.
One message was found on 3rd Street, while the other was painted on the back of the Goodwill store.
Chief Scott Pike said that someone also poured some type of sticky substance over one of the patrol cars.
The department is in the process of reviewing the video, hoping to identify those involved.
Chief Pike said that while dealing with a negative sentiment is part of the job, he was disturbed by the profanity that families and children were exposed to.
He also asks that if you are a property owner, or responsible for property that has been vandalized, to please clean it, or cover it, as soon as possible.
