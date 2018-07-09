Clear
Anti-police graffiti spotted across city

Imlay City Police reports that profane graffiti, with an anti-police message, has been found around the Lapeer County...

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 5:47 PM
Updated: Jul. 9, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Imlay City Police reports that profane graffiti, with an anti-police message, has been found around the Lapeer County city.

One message was found on 3rd Street, while the other was painted on the back of the Goodwill store.

Chief Scott Pike said that someone also poured some type of sticky substance over one of the patrol cars.

The department is in the process of reviewing the video, hoping to identify those involved.

Chief Pike said that while dealing with a negative sentiment is part of the job, he was disturbed by the profanity that families and children were exposed to.

He also asks that if you are a property owner, or responsible for property that has been vandalized, to please clean it, or cover it, as soon as possible.

The work week started out with plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
