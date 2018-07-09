Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Family juggles medical expenses after baby gets life-saving heart transplant

Marian and Leelan Ennis' daughter Nevaeh wasn't even six months old when they were told she needed a heart transplant...

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Marian and Leelan Ennis' daughter Nevaeh wasn't even six months old when they were told she needed a heart transplant.

Scroll for more content...

"The function of her heart was so poor, there was not point of recovery," Marian said.

Nevaeh had been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, an irreversible heart condition with symptoms that can be hard to spot in children.

"As much as you're ready for your daughter to get a heart you have to really consider the fact that somebody has to lose a child for your child to live," Leelan said.

With help from a group that's specifically designed to bring financial assistance to families waiting on life saving procedures, Nevaeh was able to get the transplant she needed.

"The Children's Organ Transplant Association has found people who would donate," Marian said. "Just amazing people who have come together."

Since the transplant, Nevaeh has been on the road to recovery. And don't let this cute face fool you, she's a tough one...

"Nevaeh is heaven spelled backwards," Marian said. "I think it was God telling us that was the name she was chosen to have."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 96°
The work week started out with plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events