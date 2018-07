Rescue diver: Every step of extraction is risky

Scroll for more content...

Divers who have descended into a flooded cave in northern Thailand plan to rescue the four remaining boys and their soccer coach in a third and final mission Tuesday, the mission's rescue commander said.

Nineteen divers entered the cave at 10 a.m. local time (11 p.m. Monday ET) and will navigate the tunnels to bring out five members of the Wild Boar soccer team, as well as four experts who have been by their side more or less constantly since they were found early last week.

"I hope all four kids... the coach, and the doctor and three SEALs will be all out today," Former Chiang Rai governor and rescue mission commander Narongsak Osotthanakorn told reporters Tuesday.

Eight of the 12 boys trapped within the flooded cave were taken out during the first two days of rescue operations. They're now recovering in hospital and are said to be "healthy."

The boys were exploring the caves on June 23 with their coach when they were trapped inside by heavy seasonal rains. After they were found on July 2, officials cautioned it could take some time to get them out, but with heavy rain forecast to hit the region authorities decided to act.

Tuesday's operation, which will see double the number of people come out of the cave, is expected to take longer than the two previous days' operations, according to the Facebook page of the Royal Thai Navy SEALs.

"Today is 10 July. It will be longer than previous ones," the post says in Thai and English. "We will celebrate together finally. Hooyah!"

Treacherous conditions

Divers involved in the rescue described treacherous conditions, with fast-moving shallow water passing through very narrow passages.

"This is the hardest mission we've ever done. The lower the water is getting, the stronger the current. It's stronger now. Every step of the extraction is risky," said Narongsuk Keasub, a diver for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

He's one of a group of divers whose job is to transport air tanks into the tunnels for the SEAL teams. He told CNN rescuers face a number of challenges.

"We can only see our hands (at a) short distance. Secondly, the stones are razor sharp which is dangerous for our diving, (and) thirdly the passage is very narrow," he said.

The diver said that the fate of the boys is weighing on the teams' minds, and that they can't help but think of their own children.

"I'm quite emotional as a father -- everybody has this feeling because we feel like it's our children who are inside the cave. Everyone is still worried -- will they get out? Will they be sick? We are just praying for them to have a safe return."

The divers told CNN that they can't wait for the moment when they know all of the boys are out.

Rescued boys recovering in hospital

The eight boys who have left the cave are being treated in an isolation ward in a Chiang Rai hospital. Medical officials told reporters Tuesday that they're healthy, fever-free, mentally fit and talking.

One of the boys appeared to have lung inflammation, and another was admitted with a slowed heart rate but both are improving, said Dr. Jedsada Chokedamrongsook, the permanent secretary of the Thai Health Ministry.

Families of the first four have been able to see their children through a glass window, Chokedamrongsook said.

On Monday, family members told CNN officials hadn't revealed which children had been rescued and who was still inside the cave. Families had vowed to wait at the cave entrance until all of the boys, and their coach, were taken out.

The rescued boys are being quarantined in case any of them contracted infections while inside the cave. The hospital has sent test samples from the boys to a lab in Bangkok.

They're all likely to stay in hospital for seven days due to their weakened immune systems, Chokedamrongsook said.

A dangerous journey

Rescuers are racing to remove the remaining five members of the Wild Boar soccer team from the cave before the return of heavy monsoon rains.

A few days of relatively clear weather has allowed them to pump enough water out of the cave to allow the boys to walk through some sections.

Heavy rain began falling Tuesday as rescuers worked to replenish oxygen tanks for the third mission inside the cave.

Osotthanakorn said Monday night that it would take 20 hours to prepare for the operation, but he cautioned timings could change depending on weather and water levels.

Rescue workers and divers are using the break to rest and prepare for the next phase of the grueling operation, which Osotthanakorn said involves some of the hardest diving in the world.

After days of planning, the first four boys emerged Sunday after an arduous journey. Each boy was accompanied underwater by two divers helping them navigate the dark, murky water in the flooded tunnels. Each operation has taken at least nine hours.

The most dangerous part of the journey out of the labyrinthine cave system is the first kilometer, during which they are required to squeeze through a narrow flooded channel.

Rescuers need to hold the boys' oxygen tanks in front of them and swim pencil-like through submerged holes. Having completed this section, the boys are then handed over to separate, specialist rescue teams, who help assist them through the remainder of the cave, much of which they can wade through.

Another four boys were rescued Monday. Four boys and their coach remain in the cave, but it's unclear if authorities will try to extract them in a group of four or try to take the five out in a single mission.