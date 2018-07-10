Man charged after firing into crowd

A man is facing charges after he allegedly injured two people when he fired into a crowd in Westport early Sunday morning.
Davonte Mccutchen, 24, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
According to court records, an off-duty Kansas City police officer spotted Mccutchen pull a handgun from his waistband and fire shots into a crowd of about 50 to 60 people at bout 2 a.m.
The officer pursued and Mccutchen allegedly dropped the gun during the chase. A video of the incident reportedly shows him with a gun running from police.
Anthony D. Boykin, 26, is also facing a felon in possession of a firearm charge. Boykin was allegedly standing near Mccutchen when an officer spotted a gun in his waistband. Officers chased him and he allegedly dropped the gun.
Boykin has a previous conviction for first-degree robbery and is prohibited from possessing a weapon.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond for Mccutchen and a $50,000 bond for Boykin.
