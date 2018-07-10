Clear

Woman rescued from car in canal

Crews from the Mesa Fire Department rescued a woman after her car went into a canal on Monday afternoon during monsoo...

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 12:34 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Crews from the Mesa Fire Department rescued a woman after her car went into a canal on Monday afternoon during monsoon storms.

According to fire officials, the incident happened on Bass Pro Drive near Loop 202 and Alma School Road.

It's unclear at this time how the car ended up in the canal.

The woman was reportedly able to breathe in an air pocket inside the flooded car. Fire officials say the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

"She's very lucky," said Dean Morales, a special operations captain with the Mesa Fire Department. "She's very lucky."

Cell phone video shows a rescuer bringing the woman to the surface.

"Typically firefighters don't go underwater unless they have scuba equipment," Morales said. "This was one of those operations that you do what it takes."

Morales told ABC15 there was likely an air pocket inside the car that allowed the woman to breathe until crews pried open the door and pulled her out.

"It's the only explanation we have," Morales said.

Witness Keven Braegger called it a "miracle" the woman survived.

"Just how deep that is, how the car is completely underwater, I don't know how anyone can survive that," Braegger said.

A Heat Advisory will once again take effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
