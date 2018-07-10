Clear

Suspect wearing clown mask shoots man, robs several others at Waffle House

A man was shot and several customers were robbed at a Waffle House location in Midtown early Tuesday morning.T...

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 2:26 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man was shot and several customers were robbed at a Waffle House location in Midtown early Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Waffle House on Northside Drive near the intersection with 14th Street.

Witnesses say the suspect came into the restaurant and went into the bathroom. He later emerged wearing a clown mask and proceeded to rob several patrons and employees at gunpoint.

The suspect then grabbed a cash register off of a counter and grabbed the keys to a vehicle of one of the robbery victims. As he was leaving, one of the robbery victims went to a window and the suspect fired a shot, striking the man in the neck. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived and was able to speak with them.

The suspect, only described as a black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tan pants, then fled the scene in a white Marcury Grand Marquis which was later recovered in the area of 9th and Curran streets.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Cameron
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
A Heat Advisory will once again take effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events