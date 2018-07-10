Suspect wearing clown mask shoots man, robs several others at Waffle House

A man was shot and several customers were robbed at a Waffle House location in Midtown early Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Waffle House on Northside Drive near the intersection with 14th Street.

Witnesses say the suspect came into the restaurant and went into the bathroom. He later emerged wearing a clown mask and proceeded to rob several patrons and employees at gunpoint.

The suspect then grabbed a cash register off of a counter and grabbed the keys to a vehicle of one of the robbery victims. As he was leaving, one of the robbery victims went to a window and the suspect fired a shot, striking the man in the neck. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived and was able to speak with them.

The suspect, only described as a black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tan pants, then fled the scene in a white Marcury Grand Marquis which was later recovered in the area of 9th and Curran streets.