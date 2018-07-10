Clear

Whitefish man stabbed to death, son accused of deliberate homicide

A Whitefish man is dead and his son is behind bars facing a deliberate homicide charge.Flathead County Sheriff...

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 2:25 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Whitefish man is dead and his son is behind bars facing a deliberate homicide charge.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says deputies were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the Whitefish area at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The incident occurred outside a residence on Wilderness Lane and was reported by a witness who saw a struggle between two men.

Deputies arrived to find a man -- later identified as Eric Kevin Hosek -- dead after being stabbed several times.

Sheriff Curry says that Eric's son, Tanner Hosek, 26, who also lived at the residence was found at the scene.

Tanner was taken to North Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being booked into the Flathead County jail.

Tanner Hosek is initially being held for Deliberate Homicide pending the filing of formal charges, according to Sheriff Curry.

Detectives from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the death.

We'll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

