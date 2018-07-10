Baby abandoned near Lolo Hot Springs recovering

The five-month-old baby who was abandoned Saturday in a remote area near Lolo Hot Springs remains in good condition in a Missoula hospital.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett told MTN News that the boy has minor scrapes and bruises after spending nine hours in the wilderness.

The child has been placed in the custody of Montana Child and Family Services. Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Bassett says in a news release that they "will not be providing names or confirming any identities in an effort to protect this baby's identity."

The suspect in the incident, Francis Carlton Crowley, 32, remains behind bars in the Missoula jail on charges of criminal endangerment.

Crowley, who will likely face additional charges, is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court.

- information from Melissa Rafferty and Mark Thorsell included in this report.