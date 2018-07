Ella encontró su anillo entre las cenizas de su hogar y él le propuso matrimonio nuevamente

Another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on this Tuesday as the heat & humidity continue to make a comeback. A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.

