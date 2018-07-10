Protesters arrested, accused of assaulting officer at ICE office

Clear
Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two protesters were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Federal Protective Service officer outside an ICE office in southwest Portland.

An FPS spokesman said officers responded to the building on Southwest Macadam Avenue on Monday after reports that protesters were tearing down police tape separating the protesters from federally protected property.

The spokesman said officers were confronted by a large group of protesters after one crossed onto federal property. The situation was described as heated and an FPS spokesman said an officer was assaulted.

Two suspects were arrested, but their names have not been released.

Pepper spray was used by the FPS officers during the incident.

The "Occupy ICE PDX" group released a statement Monday saying federal agents were attempting to "raid" the camp.

The protesters said they will remain at the site until their demands are met, including the Portland City Council revoking ICE's permit for the Macadam building and the city of Portland ending all connections with the Department of Homeland Security.

An encampment began forming outside the building last month to protest the separation of families as part of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy. ICE closed the office for days, citing "safety concerns."

By the end of the month, officers cleared the encampment that was on federal land around the building. Campers, however, remain on city-owned land in the area.

A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
