10,000 bags of heroin seized during drug bust

A month-long drug investigation in Hartford netted police two arrests and 10,000 bags of heroin.Francisco Leon...

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A month-long drug investigation in Hartford netted police two arrests and 10,000 bags of heroin.

Francisco Leon, 38, and Alberto Gonzalez, 30, faces criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and drug factory charges.

Detectives said they identified Leon and Gonzalez through their investigation, which began at the beginning of the month.

They were looking into suspects who were engaged in selling large quantities of heroin.

A search warrant was obtained for an apartment at 777 Maple Ave. in Hartford.

Monday, a warrant operation was conducted and the suspects were detained.

As a result, police said they seized a semi-automatic firearm, more than 10,000 bags of heroin and about $5,000 in cash.

Leon and Gonzalez are convicted felons for firearm and narcotics crimes, police said.

Another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on this Tuesday as the heat & humidity continue to make a comeback. A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
