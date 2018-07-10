Clear

Coast Guard responds to plane crash in Alaska

Eleven people were rescued Tuesday after a floatplane crashed about 40 miles southwest of Ketchikan, Alaska, officials said.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 9:24 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 9:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Eleven people were rescued Tuesday after a floatplane crashed about 40 miles southwest of Ketchikan, Alaska, officials said.

The Coast Guard said two helicopter crews plucked them from the side of a mountain on Prince of Wales Island. Those on board the de Havilland DHC-3 suffered mostly minor injuries.

Charly Hengen, a spokesperson for the US Coast Guard, said the aircraft's pilot called in shortly before 9 a.m. local time.

The Coast Guard said crews went to the area 40 miles south-southwest of Ketchikan, near Hetta Inlet, 2,000 feet in elevation on Mount Jumbo.

All 11 were taken to a staging area and were to be transported from there to Ketchikan. A helicopter was to take those needing immediate medical treatment to Ketchikan Medical Center, officials said.

Weather at the time of the incident was approximately 2-mile visibility, the Coast Guard said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on this Tuesday as the heat & humidity continue to make a comeback. A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events