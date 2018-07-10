Clear

Audio of 911 Bomb Threats Released

The district attorney's office in Monroe County is asking for the public's help in identifying the voice of whoever t...

The district attorney's office in Monroe County is asking for the public's help in identifying the voice of whoever threatened to blow up the county courthouse.

The district attorney released the recordings of two calls, hoping someone recognizes a voice.

"Lackawanna 911, where is your emergency?"

"I have placed a bomb in the Monroe County Courthouse. It is going to go off at 11:15."

Back in May, the Lackawanna County 911 Center got two threatening calls, one from Old Forge stating that there was a bomb at the Luzerne County Courthouse. Moments later, a second 911 call from north Scranton stated that there was a bomb at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Then, detectives believe a call from last month was placed from the area of Dickson City in Lackawanna County.

On Monday, for the third time in three months, another phoned-in bomb threat forced officials to close the Monroe County Courthouse.

Investigators say this call came from the East Stroudsburg area.

"911 where is your emergency?"

"There four bombs inside and five more in the surroundings attorney offices, good luck."

One thing is clear: these threats are causing a disruption to workers at the courthouse.

Investigators don't know if the threats are connected. If you recognize the voices on those calls, get in touch with detectives in the Monroe County district attorney's office.

