Surveillance video released of suspect accused of killing elderly woman

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 9:32 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 9:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police have released surveillance video of a suspect accused of killing an elderly woman at her home and stealing her vehicle.

The murder took place in the early morning hours of June 27 at the home on Old Woodbine Road in Sandy Springs.

Police say 71 year-old Kay Thomasson was found dead inside the home and they're currently searching for her vehicle, a black 2012 Kia Sorrento with the Georgia license tag of PWU1162.

Police said they got a phone call from a family member when Thomasson missed an appointment. When the family member went to check on her, they found the 71-year-old had been murdered.

"We're very concerned with this," said Sam Worsham of the Sandy Springs Police Department. "We are working around the clock. We have been working since we got the call [Wednesday] night. We're not going to stop until we identify a suspect and get somebody in custody."

Police later recovered Thomasson's stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in Chamblee.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build with dark-colored clothing.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department or Crime Stoppers. A $100,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on this Tuesday as the heat & humidity continue to make a comeback. A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
