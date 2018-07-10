Clear

Student gets perfect score on ACT

Marietta High School senior Any Chinuntdet is now part of the elite one-tenth of one percent to make a perfect score on the act.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 9:32 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 9:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Marietta High School senior Any Chinuntdet is now part of the elite one-tenth of one percent to make a perfect score on the act.

"I expected a 33-34 because I got a 1500 on the SAT so that was about the equivalent on the ACT. A 33-34 but when I saw the 36 I was amazed, honestly, I didn't think I got a 36."

According to the ACT more than two million students took the college assessment test and only 2,760 got a perfect score.

Chinuntdet hopes the achievement will help him a scholarship to MIT or Georgia Tech so he can follow his dream of becoming an aerospace engineer.

"My end goal I would love to work with NASA or Space X, but that's way far in the future."

Another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on this Tuesday as the heat & humidity continue to make a comeback. A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
