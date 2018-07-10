Clear

Trooper lucky to be alive after crashing into river during chase

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 10:46 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Georgia State Patrol trooper is bruised but alive after crashing his cruiser into a river during a high speed chase in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

It all started when the trooper saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound I-85 near Clairmont Road. A pursuit began and after performing a pit maneuver, he was able to stop the suspect's vehicle along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

In doing so, the trooper ended up crashing his cruiser into the South River.

The suspect, later identified as 48 year-old Tyrone Breedlove, got out of the car and took off on foot but was apprehended about an hour later. Breedlove was believed to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

After searching his vehicle, officers found several stolen items including cell phones and robot vacuums. Breedlove didn't have any identification and was also on probation.

He's been charged with fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, obstruction, and other charges.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital but is expected to be okay.

A female passenger, identified as 50 year-old Connie Walker, was also inside Breedlove's vehicle and was taken to an area hospital with injuries to her back.

