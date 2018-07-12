Clear

Tyler Perry addresses Facebook scam

Director Tyler Perry is responding to a viral Facebook scam alleging he is giving away money to people for liking and sharing a fake page on the social media site.

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 8:54 PM
Updated: Jul. 11, 2018 9:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tyler Perry wants his fans to know that he's not giving away cars, money or anything else on Facebook.

The actor, director and all-around movie mogul said that his team takes down dozens of scam posts every day.

"Do not give your information to any of these people do not give them anything," Perry said in a video on his Facebook page. "I don't know who they are, but every day we have to get 10, 20, 30 of those things shut down on Facebook."

Perry said he is a giver and has given cars and houses to his employees and friends.

Last week, actress Tiffany Haddish revealed on social media that Perry bought her a deep metallic blue Tesla SUV that she'd talked about wanting on the set of their upcoming movie "Nobody's Fool."

So, if you're one of the hottest actresses in comedy or in one of Perry's movies, there's hope. But if you stumble on a giveaway online, just keep scrolling.

"Stop it, devil," Perry said.

It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
