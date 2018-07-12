Clear

Man accused of hitting dog with hammer, leaving it to die, makes court appearance

A man accused of animal abuse made a court appearance Tuesday in St. Francois County.A yellow lab named Troope...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man accused of animal abuse made a court appearance Tuesday in St. Francois County.

Scroll for more content...

A yellow lab named Trooper was found by animal rescuers in February after they say he was shot, hit with a hammer and left for dead near Farmington.

More than $14,000 has been raised to support his recovery and he even has a fan club named "Team Trooper".

"Easy to forget how bad he looked, they had to remove a quarter of his skin off his back leg because he was laying in his feces and urine and it burned through his skin," said animal supporter Karen Runk.

Jason Hampton is charged with animal abuse. He waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday which means the case will now go to trial. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Animal supporters and a supporter of Hampton exchanged words outside the courthouse.

"It is important for Team Trooper to remain professional and respectful we don't want to be known as the crazy dog people we want to be known as activist fighting for animal rights," said Mandy Ryan with Missouri K9 Friends.

Hampton's attorney said they had no comment.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events