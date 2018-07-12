Clear

As execution nears, those close to Scott Dozier explain why he wants to die

Convicted killer Scott Dozier is scheduled to die Wednesday evening, in what would be the first execution in Nevada i...

Convicted killer Scott Dozier is scheduled to die Wednesday evening, in what would be the first execution in Nevada in more than 12 years.

Dozier was convicted of two murders, one in Arizona, and another in Las Vegas. In both cases, the crimes were linked to drugs and the victims were dismembered. A maintenance man found Dozier's Las Vegas victim stuffed in a suitcase and thrown in a dumpster.

Dozier was found guilty of the Las Vegas murder in 2007, and a jury sentenced him to death.

For years, Dozier has welcomed his death, telling the court that he wants to die. His ex-wife said the mentality came after a failed appeal attempt in Arizona.

"That's when he was like, 'I don't want to do it anymore. I just don't want to do it anymore," Angela Drake explained through tears.

"Have I asked him why? We all have," Drake said. "All of us. My daughters, myself, and he says, 'I just don't want other people to suffer anymore over this experience that I'm going through.'"

One of Dozier's friends, Todd Bailey, said he wasn't totally surprised by the inmate's decision to die.

"I can just imagine him finding some acceptance in that decision," Bailey, who now lives in Florida, told FOX5. He became friends with Dozier while they worked on a show called "Winds of the Gods" at the Luxor in the mid-1990s.

"I'm not here to...there's enough people judging Scott," Bailey said. "I feel like it's between him and his maker at this point."

But the execution could be put on hold once again.

On Tuesday, a drug manufacturer sued the State of Nevada, claiming it obtained one of the drugs officials planned to use in the execution illegally. A judge scheduled an emergency hearing on the lawsuit for Wednesday morning.

