Clear

County cancels mandatory evacuations as brush fire caused by 'lost tire' is under control

Grant County ordered mandatory evacuations Tuesday night as a new brush fire endangered about 20 to 25 homes near the...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Grant County ordered mandatory evacuations Tuesday night as a new brush fire endangered about 20 to 25 homes near the Columbia River, a sheriff's office spokesman said. But about 90 minutes later, the fire was brought under control and the evacuations were canceled.

Scroll for more content...

"LEVEL 3 EVACUATION ORDER FOR Mansfield Road north of Crescent Bar Road. Wildfire. LEAVE NOW!" the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

The sheriff's office spokesman said the Crescent Bar Fire is west of State Route 28.

The homes ordered to evacuate were in the Mansfield Road area, the spokesman said. Those homeowners in the Crescent Bar Road area were told to shelter in place and asked not to use that road so firefighting crews could get in and out.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted, "Fire under control: Mansfield Road community now Level 1 Notice (Be Ready and Aware)."

The sheriff's office released this map indicating where the mandatory Level 3 evacuations were ordered.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore said the fire was caused "by lost tire" and added that "crews will be working in area for several hours."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events