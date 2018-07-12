Clear

Man mowing yards across country stops in Kansas

Rodney Smith Jr. is mowing lawns for free across the United States and challenging young people to keep the kindness ...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rodney Smith Jr. is mowing lawns for free across the United States and challenging young people to keep the kindness going.

Scroll for more content...

It's called The 50-Yard Challenge. Through sponsorships and fundraising, Smith travels the country in his SUV with a mower and trimmer in the back.

On Tuesday, he taught 9-year-old Erron about the finer points of lawn mowing, and making a difference through acts of kindness.

"There are many ways to make a difference. I have picked the lawnmower or the lawnmower has picked me to make a difference with," Smith said.

Smith's mission started when he came across an older man struggling with his lawn mower, and he stopped to help.

"Ever since then I've been mowing lawns for free for elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans; encouraging kids to go out there and do the same make a difference in their community," Smith said.

Smith said he learned about an older couple in Overland Park who needed help with yard work.

"And if he wants to do it, well, of course we'd be happy to. I just think it's wonderful to be a part of it," said homeowner Kay Sizelove.

"During this 50-state, 50-lawns tour, I came across so many amazing people, and they tell me how much this service means to them," Smith said. "My goal is now to start chapters nationwide, get more kids to take The 50-Yard Challenge, get out there and make a difference one lawn at a time."

For anyone wanting to take The 50-Yard Challenge, there are incentives built in. A different color T-shirt is awarded for each milestone. If the challenge is completed, a new lawnmower is given.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events