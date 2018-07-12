Clear

Rescued dolphins returned to ocean off Cape Cod

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eleven dolphins were returned to the ocean off the tip of Cape Cod after being rescued from another beach.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare team said fourteen dolphins may have been stranded at Blackfish Cove in Wellfleet. as early as 5 a.m.

While four of the dolphins died, ten survived to be carried back into the water at Herring Cove in Provincetown.

While Sky5 flew overhead around 11:50 a.m., IFAW teams carried the dolphins down the beach and into the ocean.

