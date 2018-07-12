Clear

Cat recovering after being seriously injured with firecracker

A cat, seriously injured, after Richland County Humane officials say someone set off a firecracker inside her....

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A cat, seriously injured, after Richland County Humane officials say someone set off a firecracker inside her.

Scroll for more content...

" We have no words," humane officials wrote on their Facebook page. "We need all your good thoughts and vibes for her. We aren't sure if she will make it, it depends on the extent of the damage."

The cat, named Katy P, is at Phillips Animal Hospital in Mansfield.

A veterinarian told Fox 8 Tuesday the cat had surgery Monday and is doing better. The veterinarian said it will be several days before they will be able to determine the extent of her injuries.

Officials say the cat lived in the PineBridge apartment complex on E. Cook Rd.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cat's medical expenses can call (419)-526-4212.

They can also be made through PayPal or at the shelter, which is located at 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, OH 44906.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events