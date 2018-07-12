Dog initially thought to be missing after fatal crash has died

A dog initially thought to be missing after a fatal crash in Merrimack has died, according to Granite State Dog Recovery.
Woman, 25, killed in crash on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack
Police and the local lost pet recovery group had sought the public's help in finding Daisy, a 3-year-old puggle, after a crash that claimed the life of Lindsey Catalino, 25, of Nashua.
Catalino was killed Tuesday morning when her car hit a light post and a tree off the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike near Exit 10. The dog was later found deceased in the car.
No other cars were involved in the crash and no one else was injured.
