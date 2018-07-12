Clear

Cardi B: The female rapper making history

Cardi B is a rapper who made history by becoming the first solo female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B announced the Tuesday birth of her daughter Wednesday on her official Instagram account.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18 @offset," the caption read on a photo showing the rapper nude and very pregnant.

It's the 25-year-old's first child with husband and fellow rapper Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Cardi B kept her pregnancy under wraps before going public in April during an appearance as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live."

Cardi B thankful for all the baby love

They announced then that they were expecting a girl.

She and her husband, a member of hip hop trio Migos, have actually proved to be pretty adept at keeping secrets. Cardi B recently revealed that the couple secretly married last September at their home in Atlanta.

Cardi B and Offset were married when he 'proposed'

Fans believed they were only engaged as Offset dropped to one knee last October at a concert for a very public proposal.

Cardi B explained that they simply wanted privacy.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself," she wrote on social media. "Getting married was one of those moments!"

