Whitefish man stabbed to death, son accused of deliberate homicide

A Whitefish man is dead after a brutal stabbing.His son was arrested in connection with the incident and is no...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Whitefish man is dead after a brutal stabbing.

His son was arrested in connection with the incident and is now being held a murder charge. That suspect has been identified as Tanner Hosek, 26.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says deputies were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the Whitefish area at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. It was a witness who reported the incident after seeing a struggle between two men outside a residence on Wilderness Lane.

Deputies arrived to find a man -- later identified as Eric Kevin Hosek -- dead after sustaining several stab wounds. Eric's son Tanner, who also lived at the residence, was found at the scene.

He was taken to North Valley Hospital in Whitefish to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Flathead County jail in Kalispell. Tanner Hosek is initially being held for deliberate homicide pending the filing of formal charges.

"We are not sure exactly right now why this occurred or exactly what happened," Sheriff Curry said. "We, of course, have one story and our detectives are working on the investigation trying to piece it together."

Sheriff Curry says more details about the incident will be released when they become available.

