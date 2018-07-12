Clear

Harry and Meghan make first state visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by fans in Dublin Ireland, during their first official international visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their first official international visit together when they arrived in Ireland on Tuesday.

After arriving at Dublin City Airport, Harry and Meghan met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. They later attended a garden party at the Glencairn House -- the UK embassy in Dublin.

As part of their two-day visit, the duke and duchess will visit Croke Park, Ireland's largest sporting arena and the country's main Gaelic football stadium, as well as the Irish Emigration Museum, Trinity College Dublin and a small start-up called DogPatch Labs.

The trip is largely focused on cementing ties and ensuring that strong relationships between the UK and Ireland remain in the wake of Brexit.

Earlier on Tuesday, the pair attended a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary for the Royal Air Force (RAF), which included a flypast of around 100 aircraft. They were joined at the ceremony by the Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and Prince William.

