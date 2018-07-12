Clear

Scientists find major breakthrough in Alzheimer's research

Scientists in Dallas have made a major breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's.After four years, researc...

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 10:34 AM
Updated: Jul. 12, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scientists in Dallas have made a major breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's.

Scroll for more content...

After four years, researchers have discovered the exact point at which a healthy protein linked to Alzheimer's becomes toxic -- but has not yet affected the brain. The study comes out of UT Southwestern Medical Center's Peter O'Donnell Jr Brain Institute.

Scientists are calling it the 'big bang' of Alzheimer's. The disease remains one of the most devastating conditions in the world, affecting more than 5,000,000 people in North America alone.

Efforts are underway to develop a treatment that would make the diagnosis usable in curing the disease.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events